State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 971 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Anthem worth $53,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 1,143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Anthem by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,775,000. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $676,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM opened at $433.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $415.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $286.04 and a 1-year high of $439.90.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.10.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

