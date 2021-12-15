State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Lockheed Martin worth $50,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,063 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $345.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $345.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.44. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 51.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.