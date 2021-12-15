State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Booking worth $57,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total transaction of $1,815,682.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,855. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,124.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,860.73 and a twelve month high of $2,687.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,376.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,300.96. The stock has a market cap of $87.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,745.50.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

