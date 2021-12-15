State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 744,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Gilead Sciences worth $52,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 29.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock opened at $70.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $73.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.94.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

