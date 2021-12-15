Stealth (XST) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,891.00

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Stealth has a market capitalization of $2.68 million and $3,891.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stealth has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0675 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000722 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00015053 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00011383 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

