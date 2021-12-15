Stellar Achieves Market Cap of $6.68 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 15th. One Stellar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000556 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Stellar has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $6.68 billion and approximately $528.20 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00054987 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.87 or 0.00210939 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.66 or 0.00126437 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $319.54 or 0.00655233 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,972.73 or 0.08146300 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00020066 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,479 coins and its circulating supply is 24,632,002,073 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

