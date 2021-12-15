Stellar Hits Market Cap of $6.35 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 15th. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $6.35 billion and $534.78 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000535 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00053797 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.30 or 0.00189520 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.13 or 0.00120670 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,827.78 or 0.07945407 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00021375 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.92 or 0.00591411 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,479 coins and its circulating supply is 24,642,040,013 coins. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

