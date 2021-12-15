Stellar (XLM) Trading Down 8.1% Over Last Week

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 15th. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. Stellar has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion and approximately $528.20 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000556 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00054987 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.87 or 0.00210939 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.66 or 0.00126437 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.54 or 0.00655233 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,972.73 or 0.08146300 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00020066 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,479 coins and its circulating supply is 24,632,002,073 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

