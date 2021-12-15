Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Director Purchases $14,995.95 in Stock

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Director Dean D’angelo acquired 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $14,995.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:SCM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.01. The stock had a trading volume of 77,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,806. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.33. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 67.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCM. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 1.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 4.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 11,733 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 0.4% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 348,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC lifted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 5.3% in the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 837,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,543,000 after purchasing an additional 41,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

SCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Stellus Capital Investment from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

