Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 1,491 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 82.3% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $213.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.58. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $120.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.12.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

