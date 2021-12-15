Stephens Inc. AR Has $34.02 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $34,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alley Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,324,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 120,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $295,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,878.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,694.00 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,885.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,729.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

