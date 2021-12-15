Stephens Inc. AR Has $9.33 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,971 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $9,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

NYSE:KMB opened at $138.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.41 and a 200-day moving average of $134.13. The company has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $125.27 and a one year high of $143.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 77.55%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

