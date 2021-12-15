Stephens Inc. AR Raises Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 447.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,356 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $11,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 145.5% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 25.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $167.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.49. The firm has a market cap of $106.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.90. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABNB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, September 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.45.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $39,990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total value of $4,032,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,122,870 shares of company stock worth $207,284,894. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

