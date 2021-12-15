Stephens Inc. AR Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 3,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock opened at $214.18 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $190.73 and a one year high of $244.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.16.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

