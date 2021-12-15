Stephens Inc. AR Sells 14,754 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 299,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,754 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $13,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 188.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,353,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,724 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 135.4% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 39,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 22,988 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,206 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 130,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC stock opened at $48.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $52.56. The stock has a market cap of $200.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Several analysts have commented on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

