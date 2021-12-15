Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 27,456 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,456 shares during the period. ResMed comprises 1.0% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of ResMed worth $70,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RMD. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in ResMed by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD opened at $256.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $259.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.85. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.37 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 75.21, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total transaction of $2,174,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.92, for a total transaction of $662,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,403 shares of company stock valued at $10,568,757 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.13.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

