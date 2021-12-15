stETH 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $93,146.00 (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 15th. stETH has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar. One stETH coin can now be bought for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00054926 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,890.44 or 0.08034003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00077395 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,801.09 or 1.00777385 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00053098 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002579 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official website is lido.fi . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars.

