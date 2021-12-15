Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Trading Up 3.2%

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN)’s stock price was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.59 and last traded at $23.44. Approximately 2,116 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 566,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.71.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STVN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.81.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $252.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.58 million. As a group, analysts predict that Stevanato Group Spa will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STVN. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $461,000. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

