Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Trading Up 3.2%

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN)’s stock price was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.59 and last traded at $23.44. Approximately 2,116 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 566,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.71.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on STVN shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.81.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,582,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,062,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $553,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,290,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $461,000. Institutional investors own 4.88% of the company’s stock.
About Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)
Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.
