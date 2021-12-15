Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Trading Up 3.2%

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN)’s stock price was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.59 and last traded at $23.44. Approximately 2,116 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 566,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.71.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STVN shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.81.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $252.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.58 million. As a group, analysts predict that Stevanato Group Spa will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,582,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,062,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $553,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,290,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $461,000. Institutional investors own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

About Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

