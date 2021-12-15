Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,563 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,081% compared to the average daily volume of 217 call options.

NASDAQ:PEGA traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.49. The company had a trading volume of 568,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,738. Pegasystems has a 52-week low of $106.21 and a 52-week high of $148.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of -375.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $256.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.32 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.75.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $66,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,681 shares of company stock valued at $318,225. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Pegasystems by 0.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management raised its stake in Pegasystems by 2.7% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 3,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pegasystems by 11.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in Pegasystems by 4.9% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pegasystems by 6.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

