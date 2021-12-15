Strs Ohio Cuts Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,749 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,909,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,600,000 after purchasing an additional 512,869 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,513,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,782,000 after purchasing an additional 68,524 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,233,000 after purchasing an additional 79,804 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,944,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,590,000 after purchasing an additional 263,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,330,000 after purchasing an additional 65,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABC opened at $123.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.81 and its 200 day moving average is $120.17. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.89 and a fifty-two week high of $129.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.90%.

Several analysts have commented on ABC shares. Barclays increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 16,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total transaction of $2,016,677.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $2,906,704.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,867 shares of company stock worth $19,665,084. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

