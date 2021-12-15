Strs Ohio Cuts Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,617 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 297,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,002,000 after purchasing an additional 26,161 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 175.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $130.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $127.06 and a twelve month high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PKG shares. Truist assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.70.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

