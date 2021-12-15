Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,499 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FITB stock opened at $43.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $45.92.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.15%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FITB. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

