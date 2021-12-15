Strs Ohio Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Strs Ohio grew its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 167.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth $33,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 56.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $59.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.79. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $57.21 and a 1-year high of $69.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -110.43%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

