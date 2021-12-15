Strs Ohio Has $2.65 Million Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 270.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 60,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 11,364 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 92,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.44.

In other Ally Financial news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $116,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $895,475 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ALLY opened at $48.08 on Wednesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.40 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.87 and a 200-day moving average of $51.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.49.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 12.15%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

