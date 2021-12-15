Strs Ohio Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 82,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.19% of Griffon worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,407,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $138,597,000 after buying an additional 138,958 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Griffon by 12.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,288,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,666,000 after purchasing an additional 252,144 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Griffon by 18.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,883,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,262,000 after purchasing an additional 298,752 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Griffon by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,018,000 after purchasing an additional 34,829 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Griffon by 17.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 626,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,049,000 after purchasing an additional 91,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Griffon alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GFF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of GFF opened at $25.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.36. Griffon Co. has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $29.19.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.02 million. Griffon had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is 24.32%.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF).

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.