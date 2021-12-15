Strs Ohio Has $2.71 Million Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,629 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 2.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,424 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $21,545,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 141.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,978 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in F5 Networks by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 343,619 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $68,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $246,108.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total value of $33,784.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,278 shares of company stock valued at $8,448,997. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $229.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.47 and a 52 week high of $239.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.65 and a 200-day moving average of $204.82.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.47.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

