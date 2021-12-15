Strs Ohio Purchases 2,940 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 211.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 101.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $462.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $490.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $479.54. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $301.67 and a 12-month high of $543.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 29.56%.

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total value of $347,702.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total transaction of $252,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,143 shares of company stock worth $14,723,399 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.00.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

