Strs Ohio Purchases Shares of 59,276 Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 59,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,000. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Silgan as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 58,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 209,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,710,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Silgan by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silgan alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SLGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Silgan from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $41.73 on Wednesday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $35.22 and a one year high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.08.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Silgan had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Silgan’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

In other Silgan news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $842,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $2,548,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.