Strs Ohio Sells 2,312 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 610.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CDW during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in CDW by 160.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $189.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.71 and a 200 day moving average of $185.50. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $125.46 and a 12 month high of $203.82. The firm has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.09%.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $608,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,358 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

