Strs Ohio Sells 38,164 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,164 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 45.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth $315,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 13.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

ACI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.06.

ACI opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.45.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 101.23% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.