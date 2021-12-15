Strs Ohio Sells 43,474 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,474 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 6.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1.7% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 77,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 39,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 28.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 111,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Shares of NLY opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average of $8.67. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 45.36%.

NLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.15.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.