Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.05

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.05 and last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 2009 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $890.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.34.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The energy company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.49. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 27.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.33%.

In related news, VP Michael A. Schueler sold 5,000 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $74,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane Swift sold 16,261 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $247,655.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPH. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,306,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,033,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,921,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $3,907,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,064,362 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,668,000 after buying an additional 165,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile (NYSE:SPH)

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and refined fuels. It operates through the following business segments: Propane; Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels; Natural Gas and Electricity; and All Other. The Propane segment engages in natural gas processing and petroleum refining.

