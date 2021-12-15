SUKU One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.81 Million (SUKU)

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One SUKU coin can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001034 BTC on major exchanges. SUKU has a market cap of $60.07 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SUKU has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00040281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.57 or 0.00208239 BTC.

SUKU Coin Profile

SUKU is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

SUKU Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUKU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUKU using one of the exchanges listed above.

