Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Short Interest Down 93.5% in November

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 93.5% from the November 15th total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 403,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SUTNY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.38. The stock had a trading volume of 94,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,567. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.36.
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Company Profile
Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.