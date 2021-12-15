Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Short Interest Down 93.5% in November

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 93.5% from the November 15th total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 403,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SUTNY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.38. The stock had a trading volume of 94,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,567. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.36.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies with trust banking as its core business operations. Its services include the supervising management strategies, financial management, human resource management, corporate administrative management, operational process management, risk management and compliance management; as well as managing the internal auditing services.

