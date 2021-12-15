Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Short Interest Down 51.7% in November

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, a drop of 51.7% from the November 15th total of 191,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Wireless Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ WISA opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of -0.28. Summit Wireless Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 million. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative return on equity of 103.52% and a negative net margin of 222.05%. Analysts predict that Summit Wireless Technologies will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies during the second quarter worth about $429,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Summit Wireless Technologies by 57.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

