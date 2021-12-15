Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) VP Sells $86,298.72 in Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) VP William Trousdale sold 3,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $86,298.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

William Trousdale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, William Trousdale sold 30,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $987,600.00.

Shares of SNCY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,918. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.26 and its 200-day moving average is $33.22. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.31 and a 52-week high of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $173.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.15 million. The company’s revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 485.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

