Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.80

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.80 and last traded at $24.91, with a volume of 709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.46.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.22.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $173.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.15 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $102,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Gyurci sold 3,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $125,742.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,174,270 shares of company stock worth $287,747,294 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 485.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 303.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

