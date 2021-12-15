Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,592,845 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,298,761 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.72% of Sunrun worth $311,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sunrun by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 160,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after buying an additional 52,050 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 388,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,661,000 after purchasing an additional 100,459 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,428 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,764 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 472.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 280,288 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,925,000 after purchasing an additional 231,288 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,671 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 14,499 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.91.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 2.14. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, Director Leslie A. Dach sold 13,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $560,600.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 5,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $290,162.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,762 shares of company stock worth $4,707,050 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

