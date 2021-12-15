Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) CEO Douglas M. Pasquale Acquires 1,765 Shares

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) CEO Douglas M. Pasquale bought 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.84. 2,509,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,261,716. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 38.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 479.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.
Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory
Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.