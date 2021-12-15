Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) CEO Douglas M. Pasquale Acquires 1,765 Shares

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) CEO Douglas M. Pasquale bought 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.84. 2,509,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,261,716. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 38.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 479.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,261,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,503,000 after purchasing an additional 128,358 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,974,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,038,000 after acquiring an additional 161,084 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 184.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,032,000 after acquiring an additional 762,682 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 14,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,764,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,759,000 after acquiring an additional 113,976 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.