Super Zero Protocol Market Cap Reaches $31.65 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 15th. Over the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $31.65 million and $1.59 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0939 or 0.00000197 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 627,391,666 coins and its circulating supply is 337,087,839 coins. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

