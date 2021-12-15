Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Downgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SVNLY. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 99 to SEK 103 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 118 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from SEK 103 to SEK 110 in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.17.

SVNLY opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.95.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

