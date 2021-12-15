Swedish Match AB (publ) (SWMAY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS: SWMAY):

12/14/2021 – Swedish Match AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Swedish Match AB develops, manufactures, markets and sells snus and moist snuff, lights and other tobacco products principally in Scandinavia, the United States and internationally. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn and Timber Wolf brand names. Swedish Match AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

12/11/2021 – Swedish Match AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/30/2021 – Swedish Match AB (publ) had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/25/2021 – Swedish Match AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Swedish Match AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/19/2021 – Swedish Match AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Swedish Match AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/13/2021 – Swedish Match AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Swedish Match AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/9/2021 – Swedish Match AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.

11/1/2021 – Swedish Match AB (publ) had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWMAY opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.63. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.83. Swedish Match AB has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $9.90.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 84.22% and a net margin of 33.62%. The company had revenue of $552.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.23 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Swedish Match AB will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

