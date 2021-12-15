SwftCoin Price Down 6.2% Over Last Week (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. In the last week, SwftCoin has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. SwftCoin has a total market cap of $5.35 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SwftCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SwftCoin alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00039530 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.26 or 0.00207773 BTC.

SwftCoin Coin Profile

SwftCoin (SWFTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 coins. SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com . The Reddit community for SwftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SwftCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWFT Blockchain is a next-generation, cross-chain transfer platform, and payment network. SWFT Blockchain’s technology combines blockchain, machine learning, and big data to enable direct swaps between over 200 cryptocurrencies. SWFTBlockchain transfer platform provides users with four core benefits: Direct Swaps (no need to use BTC, ETH, or USDT as an intermediary), Best Rates (across major exchanges), Low and Transparent Fees (fixed at 0.1% per swap for SWFTC holders), and Fast and Secure Transactions (with cold wallet, 2FA, and Touch/Face ID).SWFT Blockchain’s cryptocurrency swap platform and wallet app features in-wallet transfers, decentralized transfers, price limit orders, and instant payments using SWFT Pay. SwftCoin (SWFTC), SWFT Blockchain's ERC-20 Token​, is the default payment method for fees on the trading platform. SWFTCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

SwftCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SwftCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwftCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.