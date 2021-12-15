Swingby Market Capitalization Achieves $11.67 Million (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 15th. Swingby has a market cap of $11.67 million and $877,691.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swingby coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0405 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Swingby has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00055247 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Swingby Profile

Swingby (CRYPTO:SWINGBY) is a coin. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 288,311,460 coins. Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

