Sylogist (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.98

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.98 and traded as high as $9.04. Sylogist shares last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 1,125 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.50.

Sylogist Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SYZLF)

Sylogist Ltd. provides enterprise resource planning solutions for public service organizations which include K-12 school districts/boards, public sector, non profit organizations, international non-governmental organizations, manufacturing and warehousing/distribution. The company was founded by William T.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.