Synairgen (LON:SNG) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $173.61

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 173.61 ($2.29) and traded as high as GBX 210 ($2.78). Synairgen shares last traded at GBX 205 ($2.71), with a volume of 2,250,151 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 173.61. The company has a market capitalization of £416.64 million and a PE ratio of -8.76. The company has a current ratio of 11.43, a quick ratio of 11.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Synairgen (LON:SNG)

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops SNG001, inhaled interferon beta for the treatment of COVID-19; inhaled interferon beta (IFN-Ã), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; IFN-Ã that is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease exacerbations caused by the common cold and flu; and LOXL2 inhibitor, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Synairgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synairgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.