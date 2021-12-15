Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX)’s share price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.98 and last traded at $8.87. Approximately 80,504 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 241,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.82.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.26.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Synaptogenix during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptogenix during the second quarter worth approximately $2,825,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptogenix during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptogenix during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Synaptogenix during the second quarter worth approximately $320,000. 28.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called bryostatin for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C disease.

