Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,655 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $9,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,286,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544,581 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,629,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,547,000 after purchasing an additional 562,479 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,456,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,126,000 after acquiring an additional 416,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,701,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,180,000 after acquiring an additional 209,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 31.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,221,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,732 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYF. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

NYSE SYF opened at $46.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.61. The company has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

