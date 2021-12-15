Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to Repurchase $1.00 billion in Outstanding Shares

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,699,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,640,517. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $32.17 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.60.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

